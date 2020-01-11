Quick 5: Jim Paul Blair's Anything Goes to feature two songwriters

Jim Paul Blair answers questions about Anything Goes, scheduled for Jan. 30 at the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame:
1 What is this event about?
"Anything Goes is an acoustic listening music event, patterned after songwriter in the round shows similar to Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. I usually host two singer/songwriters and take turns presenting music, original or cover, along with any story behind it. Admission is only $5."
2 Who are Sean Harrison and Kenny Cornell?
"Kenny Cornell is a native of Tahlequah, now living in Broken Arrow. I've known him since the early 1980s when he fronted a band called "Sons of the Boutineers." He lived in Nashville the same time I did during the 1990s and worked as a staff writer for Tom Collins Music. His biggest cut was "An Old Love Thing" recorded by George Jones and Tammy Wynette on their last album together, "One." He has won numerous songwriting awards and contests over the past 30 years including wins at the John Hartford Memorial Festival, Merlefest, and Walnut Valley Festival (where he holds the honor of most wins).
"Sean is a singer/songwriter from NW Arkansas with a recently released recording project on Cosmic Cowboy Records called "Halfway to Nashville." This event will serve as a CD release party for this new project. Kenny, Sean, and I have worked on other songwriting shows in northwest Arkansas, and this will be his second time to appear at OMHOF."
3 Will there be more of these kind of events?
"I try to schedule JPB's Anything Goes about every 60-90 days to feature two established or upcoming singer/songwriters."
4 Is this event just for adults?
"This is an all ages show. OMHOF serves soft drinks, water and popcorn during these performances."
5 What kind of music will be played?
"The music will be acoustic with a country/red dirt/Americana feel to it. Both Kenny and Sean present storytelling songs that are capable of making you laugh and cry."
If you go
WHAT: Jim Paul Blair's Anything Goes.
WHEN: 7-9 p.m. Jan. 30.
WHERE: Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, 410 S. Third St.
INFORMATION: (918) 687-0800.
