QUICK 5: Test drives mean donations for Salvation Army

Tamra Hodge of James Hodge Ford answers questions about the event, Ford Drive 4 UR Community, scheduled for March 21:
1 What is this fundraiser about?
"Ford Motor Company allows us, James Hodge Ford, to partner together and support a local charity. For this community event, we chose The Salvation Army. Ford's Drive 4 UR Community event will be Saturday, March 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can pre-register for this event at: https://d4ur.com/#/pre/KQXYX. You can also register the day of the event. For more information and updates, please follow us on Facebook at James Hodge Ford."
2 Why are you hosting this fundraiser?
"James Hodge Auto Group's core values are built on supporting our community. Jack and I are passionate about the Salvation Army's mission. We hope to raise $6,000 to help fund children and youth programs and day camp. We love supporting the kids and families in our community."
3 How does this fundraiser work?
"For every person who takes a test drive in a Ford vehicle during our event, Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to The Salvation Army. In total, as much as $6,000 could be raised."
4 Are there any requirements for participating in the event?
"To complete a test drive, you must have a valid drivers license."
5 Is this event just for adults?
"Yes, participants must be 18 years of age or older."
If you go
WHAT: Ford Drive 4 UR Community event.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 21.
WHERE: James Hodge Ford, 1200 N. Main St.
COST: Free.
INFORMATION: (918) 682-1345.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.