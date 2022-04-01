Few blocks look alike in a quilt that Doris Braden holds.
"Wouldn't you feel really good if you got this quilt," she says, showing its deep and varied colors and detailed stitching.
Dozens of quilts will be displayed at the Muskogee Area Quilters Guild 2022 Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 8 and 9 at St. Paul United Methodist Church.
The theme of the 2022 show is Celebration Time, and guild members find reason to celebrate.
"It's wonderful, especially after COVID," said show chairwoman Ruby Southcott. "It's been four years since we had a quilt show, and we're coming along really good."
Southcott said the guild voted in 2018 to host the show every other year. The guild skipped 2019. Then came spring 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"And since COVID was so bad, everybody was staying at home," she said. "We had ZOOM meetings, but we decided we couldn't have a quilt show with what was going on. We were going to have one in 2021, but they voted not to."
Southcott said 122 quilts have been entered in the this year's quilt show contest. Categories include machine-quilted and hand-quilted entries, wall hangings, baby quilts, and miniature quilts smaller than two feet. There also are categories for first quilts and for quilts made by people 16 and younger.
"We have a judge coming down from Oklahoma City," she said. "She looks at different things, like the binding, the color, different things on the quilt. There are 15 things she looks at."
Another 25 quilts, not in the contest, will be on display.
A boutique will feature baskets filled with fabric, material cutters and other notions. Southcott said some guild members made the baskets.
"We'll have 15 baskets on Friday and 15 baskets on Saturday where people can buy tickets for the baskets they want," she said. Drawings for each basket will be held at the end of each day.
Drawings for a raffle quilt will be held at 3 p.m. April 9. Tickets are $3 for 25 tickets or $5 for 50 tickets.
Visitors also can attend demonstrations of different techniques on Friday and Saturday.
A memorial section of the show will display quilts made by Ann Pringle, a charter member who died in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.