A Quinton resident pleaded guilty in federal court to laundering monetary instruments, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
Choice Lynn Needham, 46, faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine up to $500,000 or twice the amount of the illicit transaction, whichever is greater, or both.
The indictment alleged that on Jan. 2, 2018, Needham transferred $1,200 in U.S. currency via MoneyGram from a Walmart Store in McAlester to another co-conspirator in Palm Springs, California. Needham knew that the $1,200 was proceeds from the distribution of methamphetamine, and conducted the transaction with the intent to promote the continued distribution of methamphetamine.
The charges arose from a joint investigation led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the National Guard Counterdrug Task Force, the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office, the District 18 District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, the Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police, the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office, the McAlester Police Department, and the Stigler Police Department. The investigation was part of and include members of the DEA High Intensity Drug Trafficking Task Force.
John F. Heil, III, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Sentencing will take place following the completion of the report.
