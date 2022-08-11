Radio station to relocate to relocate to Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame

A regional radio station has made plans to soon vacate their current location in Muskogee’s Arrowhead Mall and will relocate to their new studio home inside the home to the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, 401 S. Third St., by late September.
These two icons of the extraordinary Oklahoma music scene will soon share the building and have an opportunity to join forces in many events, projects, and more. Okie Country 101.7, part of the Payne Radio Group, has been an entertainment staple in the area for many, many years.
“We are all super-excited for this change," said long-time morning disc jockey and well-known storm chaser Cliff Casteel. "The historic building and great location, such a heritage.”
Casteel has enjoyed a tremendous following for more than 21 years. He also mentioned the tremendous synergy between these two entities and all that can be done in the future.
OMHOF Executive Director Tony Corbell said the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame’s primary mission “aligns perfectly with the efforts, style, and personality” of the radio station, which is to promote, preserve, and honor Oklahoma’s rich music history.
“There is great internal excitement over this project across the board from the staff members to the board of director’s team," Corbell said. "OMHOF, as it is also known, has inducted into its Hall of Fame such great artists, as country great Merle Haggard, rock and roll’s legendary guitarist Neal Schon of Journey and Santana fame, Grammy Award-winning BJ Thomas, Roy Clark, Carrie Underwood, JJ Cale, Leon Russell, world-renowned songwriter Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, the legendary Woody Guthrie, and many more amazingly talented musicians, songwriters, and sidemen.
The Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame is filled with the rich history of Oklahoma artists past and present and is open for free tours of the Hall and museum daily Tuesday through Saturday.
Since opening in 1997, OMHOF has been dedicated to promoting, preserving, and honoring Oklahoma’s rich music history.
