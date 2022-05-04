Rally an effort to save hospital

Don Nichols is trying to save the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center.
Nichols, Muskogee chapter commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, immediately put together a rally for 2 p.m. Saturday at Depot Green when he first heard about the possible closing of the hospital.
The purpose of the rally, he said, is to give veterans a voice in opposition of the closing. Nichols has petitions at restaurants, convenience stores and other area businesses.
"Right now I have around 8,000 signatures," he said. "I'm giving veterans the opportunity to keep the hospital here."
A report published in March by the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission, authorized by Congress in 2018 to assess VA health care facilities, recommended the hospital close once a new hospital and other veterans health facilities are built and open in Tulsa.
The report cited declining enrollment and increased demand for long-term and outpatient care as grounds for recommending the closure.
Michael Braun, a Marine who served in the Vietnam War from 1968-69 and lives in Cookson, said he is against the closing for several reasons. Braun's father, mother, two brothers and a niece all served in the military.
"I don't fancy in trying to drive in Tulsa traffic up there," Braun said. "I'm disgusted with whoever wants to close the hospital."
Carole Helsley, who worked at the Veterans Affairs Regional Office for 30 years, said it gave her an ill feeling when she first heard.
"It just almost made me sick to my stomach," she said. "My dad was a World War II veteran, and he died when I was 8 years old. Doing this now, trying to keep the hospital here, is my way of trying keep a connection with my dad.
"I'm 76 so it's very important to me to do this in his name for him."
Johnny Carson, who served in the Army in Vietnam in 1967 and lives in Hitchita, says he still has metal in him that he received during combat. He said when he first heard about the possible closing, he "panicked, more or less."
"Boy I sure could never make it to Tulsa," he said. "I have to go to the hospital every six months to keep up my health. I've never been to Tulsa, unless it was when I landed in a plane when I got back from Vietnam — Checotah is as far as I want to go but I will go to Muskogee.
"It's very important to keep it open. I just don't know about Tulsa."
If you go
WHAT: Rally to keep the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center open.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Depot Green, Third and Elgin streets.
