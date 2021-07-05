Rally planned for Walking Veteran 

Veterans began gathering Monday outside Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in support of a Vietnam-era veteran who has earned a reputation as The Walking Veteran.
Thomas Hudson, who also plays host on The Talking Veteran Radio Network, said the 24-hour event is intended to "bring attention" to concerns he and other veterans share about the system. The "call to action," which is being supported by Veterans Walking in Solidarity, will continue until 1 p.m. Tuesday in an area of Honor Heights Park outside the facility's main entrance.
Hudson, who now lives in Muskogee, earned his moniker when he "decided to take a little walk" after being diagnosed in 2016 with "a rare form of cancer." Hudson walked from Las Vegas to Washington in an effort to bring attention "to the abuses veterans endure."
"A lot of times when it comes to me I try to minimalize things," said Hudson, who expected the main contingent of his supporters to arrive Monday night or Tuesday morning. "We didn't have to get this far — these calls to action only happen when there's an impasse."
Hudson said he has concerns about protocols, professional ethics, Veterans Affairs budgeting and the treatment of veterans. In addition to raising awareness about those issues, Hudson said the event is about "honoring veterans," learning how to promote their interests, and "delivering their messages to elected officials."
Hudson said Veterans Walk in Solidarity is a sub-organization of Veterans March, which is based in Alexandria, Virginia. The organization rallies in support of veterans across the nation, he said, joining in solidarity to demonstrate support.
