Advocates demanding justice for the women at Eddie Warrior Correctional Center plan to present their demands on Friday during a rally outside the Capitol in Oklahoma City.
Three of the 780-plus inmates at the minimum-security prison for women who tested positive for COVID-19 reportedly died as a result of health issues related to the disease. The COVID-19 outbreak was announced in late August, shortly after women were transferred to the dormitory-style Taft prison from other facilities before they were tested for what is known to be a highly contagious disease transmissible through the air.
Former state Sen. Connie Johnson said the rally planned from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday on the Capitol South Plaza will be staged to “raise awareness” about the women at Eddie Warrior. Johnson, whose signature issue as a state senator was the high incarceration rate of women in Oklahoma, said the Eddie Warrior inmates have received “sub-human treatment.”
“We want to be raising awareness among the citizens of Oklahoma,” Johnson said Thursday during a telephone interview, acknowledging the work of local advocates who have rallied outside the prison fence in Taft. “And we are going to demand that the governor exercise the authority and actually care about these women” at Taft and “every person incarcerated in Oklahoma to keep from administering the death penalty while they’re incarcerated.”
Johnson said details about a lawsuit that will be filed against the state on behalf of the women incarcerated at Eddie Warrior will be shared with those who attend the rally outside the Capitol. She said inmates at Eddie Warrior and other nonviolent offenders at risk of contracting COVID-19 while imprisoned by the state deserve better care.
Demands that will be presented Friday include an emergency declaration by the state that allows for the release of Eddie Warrior inmates so they can “properly quarantine.” The dormitory-style living quarters are believed to have contributed to prisonwide exposure to the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 outbreak.
Johnson said they also are asking for “transparency and accountability” from Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Department of Corrections about the steps taken to safeguard inmates.
That reflects a recent plea from Mayor Marlon Coleman, who said corrections officials owe “the town of Taft and its officials, and the residents of Muskogee County transparency through open communication that the errors that caused the prison outbreak are not repeated.”
“These are all rational concerns,” Coleman said this past week about the outbreak and response by officials from the prison to the statehouse. “I’m also encouraging residents to support the correctional officers who are risking their lives daily to guard the many inmates who are also battling the life-threatening enemy known as COVID-19.”
Tiffany Walton, a COVID-19 nurse and Taft resident who began organizing rallies earlier this month, announced this week those efforts paved the way toward a meeting with Stitt or a representative from his office. Walton, who volunteered to work on the front lines after an earlier outbreak of COVID-19 in New York, said the women and the guards at Taft deserve better support from the state than what they have seen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.