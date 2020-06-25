Ramming accepted in 34th class of Leadership Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Leadership Oklahoma is honored to announce that Ron Ramming of Connors State College has been selected to participate in its 34th class. The members of the class were carefully selected from applicants throughout the state.
"Leadership Oklahoma is very proud of the 51 people chosen for this year's program," said Marion Paden, president and CEO, Leadership Oklahoma. "Class 34 is a diverse group of outstanding leaders with a broad range of experience and interests who will enhance the knowledge and understanding of the critical issues impacting the State. Leadership Oklahoma is dedicated to recruiting, educating and connecting caring and committed Oklahomans and providing them with the information and network to create lasting change in Oklahoma.”
Over the next 10 months, Class 34 members will meet monthly to visit nine communities: Seminole, Lawton/Fort Sill, Tulsa, Durant, Oklahoma City, McAlester, Enid, Norman and Guymon to discuss the many social, environmental and economic complexities of our state in an effort to stimulate inquiry, analysis and solutions for the public good.
Leadership Oklahoma is a statewide organization founded in 1986 to create a network of leaders whose increased awareness and commitment to service will energize Oklahomans to shape the state's future. Approximately 1,630 members from 170 Oklahoma communities have completed the leadership program.
