Ranchers’ webinars address forage and difficult weather

STILLWATER – The next round of the popular Ranchers Thursday Lunchtime series of teleconferences for the cattle industry moves into the area of managing cattle and forage in dry weather patterns, Oklahoma State University Extension officials said.
The free events continue at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 28 through the Zoom online portal. Gary McManus, state climatologist with the Oklahoma Climatological Survey, is scheduled to discuss seasonal weather patterns. He will be joined by U.S. Department of Agriculture meteorologist Brad Rippey to examine USDA financial assistance programs, and by Oklahoma Mesonet agriculture coordinator Wes Lee on the subject of soil moisture tools.
Topics for the 12:30 p.m. Feb. 4 session lead with Paul Beck, OSU Extension livestock specialist, addressing feed alternatives to stretch forage. He will be joined by Brian Pugh, OSU northeast area Extension agronomy specialist, to discuss cool season forage management, and by Leland McDaniel, OSU south-central Extension forage specialist, on the topic of jumpstarting warm season forage with limited rain.
Questions and feedback are encouraged. All events are expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. and end at 1:30 p.m.
Registration for the Zoom webinars is required between events, which are hosted by the OSU Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. For more information, contact Wes Lee at (405) 744-6060.
