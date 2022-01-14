OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, was recently appointed to the Human Services & Public Safety Committee for the Southern Legislative Conference (SLC) of the Council of State Governments (CSG) by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
The SLC of CSG was established in 1947 and comprises presiding officers and key legislators from 15 Southern states. CSG is the nation's largest nonpartisan organization serving all three branches of state elected and appointed officials.
The SLC Human Services & Public Safety Committee assesses health issues including the national opioid crisis, organ donations and long-term care, as well as various corrections issues such as aging inmate populations, female offenders and mental health parity in prisons.
"Health, including mental health, is deeply impactful to a person's quality of life and their ability to contribute to our society," Randleman said. "In the Legislature, I've made mental health a focus of my time here. I look forward to joining my committee colleagues to discuss new ideas for addressing health and safety concerns for Oklahomans."
Randleman, a licensed psychologist who has worked with school-age children for 26 years, is the vice chair of the House Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee on Human Services. He has served House District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2018 and is the only licensed psychologist in the Legislature.
Oklahoma City will host SLC's 76th annual meeting in July.
