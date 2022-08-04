Colleagues recall Randy Howard for being helpful and committed.
Howard died Wednesday.
Howard served one term on Muskogee City Council before being defeated in 2014. Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed recalled serving with Howard.
"He was one of the councilors who showed me the ropes when I got elected in 2012," Reed said. "I got the chance to learn and work beside a man who not only loved Ward 3, but wanted to contribute to make all of Muskogee rise."
Reed said Howard continued to serve Muskogee beyond the council.
"He was an original member of our Muskogee Martin Luther King Center Trust Authority," Reed said. "He led the council in the discussion to build the new center. He stayed on the Dream Team Building Committee until it’s completion in 2016. His name is engraved on our cornerstone here at the MLK Center, and his fingerprints are all over the vision of building a community center to serve all of Muskogee."
Reed called Howard "a tough leader on the outside."
"But we all know there was some gold in that heart," Reed said. "He loved Muskogee."
Howard also was a sales consultant at James Hodge Ford for many years.
Fellow sales consultant Brad Burris recalled working next to Howard at the dealership. Burris called Howard friend and a great mentor.
"From the very day I started, always pulling me in the right direction, giving me advice," Burris said. "He was always the first one here. He was the first guy I said hello to every day, every day."
He said Howard had sold cars for 30 years, with the bulk of his career at James Hodge Ford.
"He had a lot of repeat customers he's been taking care of for a long time," he said. "Tons of customers come from all over the area, not just the Muskogee community, but the outer reaches. Not just selling cars, they'd just come in and visit with Randy, just because he was that kind of guy."
Howard was a good friend outside the dealership as well, Burris said, adding that Howard took also good care of his family.
"And he loved the lake. He'd always be out on his boat," Burris said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.