Ranger Royalty finalists include Tahlequah resident

A Tahlequah resident is one of three finalists for Ranger Queen at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
Savannah Francis, a senior political science major from Tahlequah is a finalist. Francis is sponsored by the NASA. She enjoys sewing, beading, crocheting and is a part of several clubs and organizations on campus such as the NASA, Collegiate 4-H and Oklahoma Intercollegiate Legislature. She is also a Northwestern track and cross country team member. She is the daughter of Shannon and Dion Francis.
Jerika Coon, a senior elementary education major from Sapulpa, and Erika Hernandez, a senior elementary education major from Laverne are the other two finalists.
The university held its annual Ranger Royalty Banquet on Wednesday following the first round of voting for king and queen candidates. The Student Government Association (SGA) officers announced this year’s six final candidates for Ranger King and Ranger Queen.
The Ranger King finalists are: Reggie Hinson Jr., a junior health and sports science education major from Bristow; Stephen McCluskey, a graduate student studying in the adult education management and administration program from Motherwell, Scotland, United Kingdom; and Anderson Ramirez, a junior psychology major from Decatur, Texas.
The second and final round of voting for Ranger King and Queen will take place Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 4-5.
The Ranger King and Ranger Queen Coronation ceremony will take place during halftime of the homecoming football game against the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Oct. 9. The game starts at 4 p.m.
Information: www.nwosu.edu/homecoming.
