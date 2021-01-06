A Tulsa man is wanted in Muskogee County after Orvil Loge, Muskogee County district attorney, refiled a rape case.
Leroy Jemol Smith, 51, is accused of four counts of rape — three in 1993 and one in 1995.
Smith had been previously charged in Muskogee County District Court with five counts of first-degree rape by force or fear. But, after the McGirt decision was rendered by the U.S. Supreme Court, the case was dismissed in August in Muskogee County and forwarded to the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma for prosecution.
U.S. District Judge Ronald White dismissed the criminal case against Smith, based on the expiration of the statute of limitations in federal court.
Loge refiled the case Wednesday in Muskogee County District Court.
"Loge reported a suspect DNA profile had been obtained in some of the cases, but the suspect had never been identified," states court documents filed with the case.
Smith was identified as the perpetrator after DNA showed the four females had been raped by the same man — Smith, records state.
"A review of law enforcement records and resources reported Smith to have been residing in Muskogee between 1990 and 1995," court documents state. "Smith's physical description between 1993 and 1995 was believed to be consistent with the suspect description provided in the sexual assaults."
Smith is believed to be in Tulsa. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, contact your local law enforcement agency.
