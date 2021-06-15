Rayfield Baptist Church acting as application center for rent relief

Pastor Leroy Walker at Rayfield Baptist Church is hoping to help Muskogee locals find financial relief for late rent, mortgage or utility payments. Rayfield Baptist Church has partnered with the Tulsa-based Restore Hope Ministries to raise awareness of available federal money for low- and moderate-income Oklahomans.
“It’s a good program, and we’re happy to host it,” Walker said. “We are trying to get this money out into the community and to those in great need.”
Rayfield Baptist Church is serving as an application station for rent relief from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 19 and June 26. The application process will be held in the church’s education wing.
Rent relief and utility relief are being granted by the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and are administered in Northeastern Oklahoma by Restore Hope Ministries. Restore Hope has coordinated the project with assistance from the City of Tulsa, Tulsa County and the State of Oklahoma. The U.S. Department of Treasury is providing funding.
Accepted applicants are given relief for up to 15 months of back rent and utilities. The program also is able to cover an additional three months of future rent, as well as current bills for gas, propane, electric and water.
“There’s really no reason not to apply,” said Pastor Leroy Walker at Rayfield Baptist Church. “Money is available.”
The State of Oklahoma has over $260 million dedicated to the rent forgiveness program.
Interested applicants can apply in-person at Rayfield. Restore Hope staff members will be available to help with the application process. Staff from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services also will be present to promote other welfare programs in which residents may be interested.
“Once people get here, we have a system we use to get them through,” Walker said.
The in-person application program at Rayfield is open through June. Though turnout has been fairly low thus far, Walker says he hopes for larger numbers of applicants to visit once the program is more well-known.
“We’ve been a little disappointed that people didn’t turn out,” he said. “People just didn’t know about it.”
Those who have submitted applications to the relief program are protected from eviction and utilities being shut-off until payment has been sent to his or her landlord and utility company. Restore Hope sends the relief checks directly to the landlords and utility companies.
Additionally, landlords are able to assist their tenant in applying for the program, given the tenant has consented.
“I’ve got landlords calling me saying they’re sending their people down here to apply for it,” said Walker.
Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds are scheduled to last through September, though the program may be prolonged to the end of 2020 if the public shows sufficient interest.
Necessary documents for application include identity verification (such as a driver’s license or passport), proof of reduction in household income, income verification for all household members, proof of rent or utility arrears (such as late notices or eviction notices), evidence of financial hardship and proof of risk of homelessness.
Applicants will be notified through email of eligibility review and whether or not they have been accepted once their application is submitted.
Restore Hope Ministries extends accommodations to disabled applicants and those with limited English proficiency. Legal immigration status is not required to qualify for assistance. Additionally, the application is available in English and Spanish.
As well as applying in-person at Rayfield Baptist Church, online applications are available at erap.restorehope.org. Assistance for online application is also available at Rayfield Baptist Church 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays in June.
Online applications will be available at 24/7 as long as funds last.
“They could go apply online today. They don’t have to wait until Saturdays to apply,” Walker said. “Once they know about it, they can apply online anytime.”
Restore Hope Ministries can be contacted at (918) 528-9008 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday for assistance.
Eligibility requirements for rent relief application
• Qualify for unemployment or have experienced financial hardship due directly or indirectly to COVID-19 outbreak.
• Demonstrate a risk of homelessness or housing instability.
• Have a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median. AMI amounts can be found at https://www.restorehope.org/covid19-resource-update/
