CLAREMORE – RCB Bank, a $4.2 billion community bank with 65 locations in 36 cities across Oklahoma and Kansas, is now accepting applications for its 2022 internship program.
The paid internship is a 10-week program from May 23-July 29 and will be focused on these four core departments: Operations, loans, trust, compliance.
“Our goal is to engage interns in meaningful work, educate them in the field of community banking, encourage growth, and empower interns to drive the success of the program,” said RCB Bank AVP Talent Acquisition Specialist Stacey Moeder. “Our goal is that each intern receives a well-rounded introduction to community banking and the opportunity to one day become a key contributor at RCB Bank.”
Requirements:
Must be entering junior year (3-4 semesters remaining).
Letter of Recommendation.
Minimum 2.5 GPA.
Major in the following:
• Accounting.
• Business Administration.
• Economics.
• Finance.
• Management.
For more information and to apply, visit: RCBbank.com/Internships.
