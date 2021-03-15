"A culture of noncompliance or willful disobedience" exists in Oklahoma.
That's what one lawyer discerned after just four months defending the rights of Oklahoma journalists and news organizations to gather and report the news.
KatieBeth Gardner began that work this past November after she began working with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. The organization's Local Legal Initiative expanded this past year in Oklahoma and four other states, a program made possible by "a generous donation" from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
The Local Legal Initiative provides local news organizations with the direct legal services needed to pursue enterprise and investigative articles about issues important to the communities they cover. Gardner said Oklahoma was selected because it has an "engaged group of journalists and news organizations doing important work," the "large presence and commitment of the Native American Journalists Association," and barriers to "reporting on and within Oklahoma's federally recognized tribes."
Gardner said during her first four months with RCFP she has seen journalists deal with many state-level agencies and some tribal governments that make it increasingly difficult to access public records. She said most of the circumstances she has seen, those records should have been made available under various provisions of the law.
"The legal landscape in Oklahoma is such that you have to have a lawyer — you have to go to court and file a lawsuit to get a judge to make a fair determination about whether that information being sought is rightfully or wrongfully being withheld," Gardner said. "That is a a costly and burdensome process and not something that journalists and most news organizations have the time, the money or the resources to do."
Gardner represented the Muskogee Phoenix as part of RCFP's Local Legal Initiative in its efforts to prevent recordings considered by state law as public records from being sealed as part of an ongoing criminal proceeding. The Muskogee County District Attorney's Office asked the court to seal and prevent the release of 911 call recordings and video captured by police body cameras.
A Muskogee County District judge ordered the release of the 911 call recording, which police released Friday — and has yet to decide the request to delay the release of body-cam recordings. The release of the 911 recording came days before the kickoff of Sunshine Week, which is March 14-20 this year, which since 2005 has celebrated the importance of government transparency and the laws that promote the concept.
Gardner said access to government records and meetings is a primary focus of RCFP's Local Legal Initiative in Oklahoma.
"Oklahoma has an engaged group of journalists and news organizations doing important work," Garner said. "But they have found it more and more difficult to wage the legal battles necessary to do their job — to access public information and to get government organizations to comply with open meeting laws."
Journalists and news organizations in need of such help can contact RCFP Legal Hotline on its website: www.rcfp.org.
