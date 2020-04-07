Ready to Fight provides online workout for Parkinson's Disease Awareness Month

TULSA – April is Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month, and with the current “Safer At Home” orders in place in Oklahoma and other states due to the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals with Parkinson’s disease are sheltering in their homes, making it impossible for them to attend their regular therapy and exercise classes. In order to help alleviate stress and encourage good health and fitness during this time, Aaron Sloan, creator of the Ready to Fight Parkinson’s Specific Boxing Program (RTF), has released a free, online workout video specifically designed for those suffering from symptoms related to Parkinson’s disease.
The video, the first in a series, is available on the Engine Room Boxing YouTube channel at: jttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQ77Me0ttEM&t=4s
The exercises, based on the RTF classes, are designed to be done at home, standing or seated. Light, household objects, such as water bottles, can be used as weights.
“This is a challenging time for all of us, but particularly for our more vulnerable populations,” Sloan said. “Exercise has been shown to slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease, and we want to offer a way for our Parkinson’s community to continue participating in regular fitness activities during this time of social distancing. The exercises on our video can be easily done at home and are specifically designed to combat symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease.”
RTF is now the official therapy-boxing program utilized and endorsed by USA Boxing, the National Governing Body for Olympic-style boxing. Sloan, owner and head coach of Tulsa’s Engine Room Boxing Gym, developed the program in 2016. RTF uses traditional boxing training techniques to address specific symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease, a chronic and progressive movement disorder that affects over a million people in the United States.
Research shows that a regular exercise program can be effective in reducing the severity of symptoms related to Parkinson’s disease, helping to improve motor control and balance, as well as overall fitness levels. RTF, a nurse developed, physician endorsed non contact boxing-based exercise program, specifically addresses the needs of individual’s diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease through traditional boxing drills, equipment and exercises tailored to combat those symptoms commonly associated with the disease.
