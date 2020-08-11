Machines and software to produce REAL ID driver's licenses have been installed at Muskogee Tag Agency.
However, there's no need to hurry to get one, Tag Agent Kim Martin said.
"You can wait until your driver's license renewal," she said. "This is not something that's required at the moment."
She said deadline for having a REAL ID to fly on a commercial airplane or go into a federal building has been extended to Oct. 1, 2021.
A worker with Form 10 Group information technology company installed the REAL ID machine Tuesday at the Muskogee Tag Agency, 315 State St. Martin said agency workers have gone through training, but will need to get the bugs out of the system.
"It will be confusing for a while," she said.
Martin said REAL ID will help the license holder get onto airplanes or into federal facilities.
She said people wanting a REAL ID must produce three types of documents:
• Proof of identity or lawful residence in the United States, such as a state issued birth certificate, naturalization certificate, unexpired U.S. passport, certificate of citizenship, unexpired permanent resident card or valid unexpired foreign passport with a valid U.S. visa.
• Proof of Social Security number, through a card, pay stub or tax form.
• Proof of a current Oklahoma address, such as a tax document, insurance statement, utility bill, license or valid concealed carry permit.
People who change their names must show marriage license, divorce decree, adoption paperwork or other name change documents, Martin said.
The REAL ID looks like a current driver's license with the addition of a star in the upper right corner.
Martin said REAL ID licenses cost no more than non-compliant licenses, which are $42.50 for a first-time license and $38.50 for renewal.
"If you're in the middle of using an actual license and it's not time to renew it yet, you can pay $25 for a replacement if you want to upgrade to a REAL ID," Martin said.
Sarah Stewart, Department of Public Safety media operations director, said the agency encourages people to wait until their license is up for renewal.
"Unless they need it before then, like if it's expiring in October 2021 and they need it for flying, and they don't have a passport," Stewart said.
REAL ID meets minimum federal security standards for state issued licenses, requiring more documentation, Stewart said.
People may still keep their "noncompliant" license if they don't plan to fly or go into federal buildings, she said.
"There's the extra documentation (with REAL ID) and we need to scan it into our system," Stewart said. "If somebody doesn't want that, if they're a private person, for whatever reason, it's a personal choice."
According to the REALID.ok.gov website, people do not need the REAL ID to drive, vote, receive federal benefits or go into a post office.
