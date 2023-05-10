Health and Wellness Center Real Okie Championship golf tournament, slated for next week at Muskogee Golf Club, has been pushed back to July.
All Pro Tour officials made the announcement Monday basing their decision on condition of the course.
"Our winter was harsh and took its toll on a number of our host courses," said APT President Gary DeSerrano in a media release Tuesday. "Unfortunately for Muskogee Country Club, the weather just did not warm up early enough to repair the damage done this winter. This postponement is best for the course and the tournament."
APT said in the release that after lengthy discussions with course ownership and the title sponsor, "the new date of the Real Okie Championship will be July 19-22, 2023."
"With so many moving parts, postponing an event is never easy," DeSerrano said. "But I commend our tournament committee and our title sponsor, Health and Wellness Center for finding a suitable date in July to host the event and allow the course to shine. We are certain that the city of Muskogee will put on a great show in July."
The release also said the winter weather and late freezes in February took a toll on most courses in Northern Texas and Oklahoma. The decision to postpone the tournament was made after multiple site visits.
APT officials decided the course will not be ready for tournament play next week.
"Muskogee Country Club’s tees, fairways and roughs were hit hard," officials said in the news release. "The course maintenance crew has been working non-stop for the last month trying to prepare for our event, but the course simply needs more warm temperatures and time to heal."
