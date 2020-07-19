Fifty-eight generations ago, the greatest of all Christian evangelists wrote, "I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ for it is the power of God unto Salvation."
Realism is essential. We must be realistic as times are changing faster than ever before in history. Although Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever (Hebrews 13:8).
Constant changes characterize everything else in life, including you and me.
My brother and I grew up playing cowboys and Indians, and cops and robbers. In the '30s, my sister played paper dolls or post office. Then there was the space age, and the children were glued to the television set.
Improved communication has given us a front seat on any major event, anywhere in the world. Rapid transformation has done away with distance and space, Tel Star is here to stay, 1,700 miles an hour it is circling the globe. Jet travel is faster than the speed of sound, 8 1/2-hour flight time from Tokyo to London. But 10 years from now, this reality will be obsolete. Then we wonder why we can't get people interested in the gospel; witnessing doesn't have any effects on people today. Time has changed and people change with the times. But the gospel is not keeping up with the jet and space age. The gospel was not designed to keep in step with the world.
It's easy to quote John 3:16, "For God so loved the world," but what does the word mean? What can you say that will make sense to these people in today's world?
There is a revolution going on out there. People are taking matters into their own hands to get the political, economic or social change they crave. Revolution is in every country, not just America. Revolution characterizes almost every country on every major continent.
But while men gain new ground in their hope to mold and conquer the universe, the future of our civilization seems less and less uncertain. In Heaven, Jesus is also making plans to return to the earth to get his bride, the church. In Acts 1:6-11, the two men in white apparel spoke, "Ye men of Galilee why stand ye gazing up into Heaven? This same Jesus which is taken up from you into Heaven shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into Heaven." The two men in white apparel were Moses and Elijah. Moses represented the dead in Christ who will rise first. Moses died and was resurrected to represent the dead in Christ. Elijah was caught up to represent those who will be changed in a moment without going through death. In the book of Jude 1:9, it tells how Moses was resurrected by the angel Michael. In Deuteronomy 34:5-7, Moses' place of burial is unknown.
I know the scripture does not say these two men were Moses and Elijah, but who could better reveal the dead and the living to the world and to the church. These two men were seen on the Mt. of Figuration with Jesus, Peter, James and John. Jesus was transfigured before their eyes and the three disciples heard them talking to Jesus, proving in our resurrection body we will be able to talk in Heaven.
First read Mark 9:2-4, then in Revelation 11:3-11, these two men appear again (verse 6 describes Elijah) he had power to shut Heaven, that it rain not in the days of his prophecy. Moses had power over waters to turn it to blood and the 10 plagues in Egypt.
In closing, the lukewarm church of Laodicea, Jesus Christ stands at the door knocking. "If any man hear my voice and open the door, I will come in." (Rev. 3:20-22). Salvation is a personal gift to each individual. Lord bless each and every one.
