Reasor's Grocery has taken extra steps to accommodate employees and customers in regards to COVID-19, according to a news release.
Within the next two to three weeks, as soon as supplies allow, Reasor’s will be supplying masks and gloves to those employees who would like to wear them," the release states. "... Additionally, we will begin as soon as possible to use infrared non-contact touch-less thermometers to check the temperature of employees before they start their shift each day."
The company will also expand its curbside pick-up program, the release states.
"Regarding our online shopping process, we have added over 3,000 curbside pick-up times slots," the release states. "To accomplish this, we have hired over 100 people, including those who have been displaced, and continue to aggressively hire throughout the stores."
