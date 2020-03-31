Red Bird man charged with shooting with intent to kill

A Red Bird man is accused of firing a 12-gauge shotgun from his vehicle at another man, according to court reports.
Marlen Antonio Dansberry, 36, was charged in Muskogee County District Court on March 24 with shooting with intent to kill, possession of firearm after former felony conviction, use of vehicle in discharge of weapon, and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
The charges follow a March 21 incident in which Dansberry allegedly fired at a man standing in his yard while driving past him in Haskell. Police located the vehicle supposedly used in the attack and discovered a gun matching a shell casing left at the scene, according to an affidavit filed with the case.
Dansberry remains in custody at the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on $20,000 bond. His next court appearance is April 7.
