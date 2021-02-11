Red Cross looking for volunteers in Muskogee area

If you would like to volunteer your time helping others and can't leave the house, the American Red Cross has an opportunity for you.
The Red Cross is looking for people in the Muskogee area to become virtual volunteers.
"The main thing is they have some basic technologically skills," said Marama Raleigh, senior recruiter for the Kansas-Oklahoma region. "Like being able to navigate a computer and the internet, using a cell phone — that type of thing. They also have to be comfortable talking with people to provide resources."
She said that most of the virtual work will be follow-up work.
"Following up with clients of victims of home fire, military family members that have had to send an emergency communication," Raleigh said.
Raleigh said there is a minimum age of 18 to volunteer.
"It's 18 for most of these positions, but as long as they're willing to, we'll take any age."
Linda Medford, disaster program specialist for the Red Cross, says that every 24 seconds there is a fire department that responds to a home fire somewhere.
"Typically, on an average, seven people a day lose their home to a fire," she said. "And another 36 people are injured. And the cold weather increases the possibility of a home fire."
While there are different pocket areas throughout the state that needs volunteers, Raleigh said Muskogee is one of the target areas.
"We see a lot of home fires that happen in this area," she said. "We do like to have teams of local responders spread throughout the state in case we do need to respond in person we can quickly do that. A lot of the response is done virtually, but occasionally we do need someone on-site to deliver assistance."
And with Spring starting next month, Raleigh said the Red Cross is using this recruiting push to staff up on volunteers to assist when spring storms arrive.
"We want to have people prepared for the spring storm season," she said. "We always do a big recruitment push time of year. That way people have time to come in and learn the Red Cross and get trained."
You can help
If you would like to assist the American Red Cross by volunteering your time, contact Marama Raleigh at (539) 777-3441 or email at marama.baylesraleigh@redcross.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.