A Red Oak man died following a collision in Cherokee County early Monday morning, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Billy Tidwell, 75, died at 9:17 a.m. Monday at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 12:30 a.m., on 545 Road, approximately 15 miles north of Tahlequah. Tidwell was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa southbound when he missed a curve to the left. He drove off the right side of the road and hit a group of trees, pinning Tidwell for an unknown amount of time. The vehicle's airbags did deploy. Tidwell was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.