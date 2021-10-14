Redevelopment authority trustees review draft bylaws

Muskogee Redevelopment Authority trustees reviewed draft bylaws that would govern its oversight of economic development and the transfer of those duties once it establishes a new department.
MRA trustees include Mayor Marlon Coleman and the eight ward representatives elected to Muskogee City Council. A vote to adopt the bylaws, which were reviewed Thursday during a special meeting, is expected Oct. 25.
Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee, who introduced the plan for councilors to have direct oversight of the city's economic development efforts, said she was pleased with the present direction.
"There were a couple of things I wasn't really clear about," McGee said. "But as long as the economic development director — if we're his boss — I think we're good."
City Attorney Roy Tucker said the bylaws that were presented for review builds upon the trust indenture already in place and creates a basic framework for a public body that will have more responsibilities than it had in the past. Part of that will be establishing an executive committee to oversee day-to-day operations, the creation of the economic development department, and a more rigorous meeting schedule.
"Here is the other big change that happens with the employees," Tucker said. "The trustees appoint a general manager ... , and we have created the department of economic development ..., which will be headed by the director ..., and he or she reports directly to the trustees and not the general manager ..., so if these bylaws are adopted on Day One you would have two employees."
McGee suggested the possibility of merging the general manager and economic development director into a single position. She was dissuaded from that position after learning about the MRA's roles "that are not strictly development."
City Manager Mike Miller said the MRA is allowed to borrow money and has assumed debt, which must be managed on an ongoing basis. Juggling those administrative duties, he said, may hinder efforts to promote economic development.
Coleman agreed, saying the addition of too many administrative duties could "set them up for failure" before the new economic development department gets established.
Coleman also recommended that trustees maintain the existing relationship with Muskogee City-County Port Authority, which has a contract with the city to handle its industrial recruitment and retention efforts. The mayor said he did not "want to disrupt that right now."
"We've got about six — I can't say what, but they are — really good opportunities that they're working on," Coleman said. "If we need to address that, I would address that at a later time."
When asked about potential changes with industrial recruiting and retention after MRA took over economic development, Coleman, who also serves as a port authority trustee, said during a recent meeting there would be "nothing new."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.