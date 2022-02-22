Reenactors turn back time while training at fort

Soldiers with the 24th Missouri Volunteer Infantry drop ramrods through the muzzles of their rifles over and over again, waiting to hear that clink at the bottom.
"You've just got to keep up with this, especially cleaning these weapons," said Will Thoms of Fayetteville, Arkansas. "I'm just trying to break up what's in there and I'm hoping that my NCO doesn't notice when he comes and inspects my weapon."
Members of the Union soldier reenactment group refreshed their knowledge of handling period weapons — and other aspects of Civil War military life — Friday and Saturday while training at Fort Gibson Historic Site.
The 24th Missouri Volunteer Infantry consists of volunteers from Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. The actual infantry served on the Western and Trans-Mississippi Theaters during the Civil War — notable battles included Vicksburg, the Red River Campaign and Pea Ridge in northwest Arkansas.
Historian Mark Vlahos, a lieutenant in the reenactor infantry, said the Fort Gibson visit marked the unit's first muster, or training, this year. Vlahos is a retired Air Force colonel who lives in New Braunfels, Texas.
"You can read stuff in history books," Vlahos said. "But you can't really experience what the men went through."
Todd Meek of Wichita, Kansas, said reenactors spent the night Friday inside the stockade, sleeping on the wooden bunks.
"It was a little chilly," Meek said on Saturday morning. "We have two or three wool blankets and straw mattresses."
They eat authentic food from the period.
"Breakfast this morning, we had ham and grits," Meek said. "There's a mess hall that we have a cook that's doing all the cooking, open fire."
Meek said the muster is important.
"We kind of knock the rust off to get the year going," he said. "We don't do much during the winter, most everything we do is usually spring and fall."
Meek said because most people "don't want to wear much wool in the summer," there are few events scheduled that time of year. Training involves lectures, company drills and marching.
"There's a lot to learn as far as the way they faced and marched and fired from their positions," Meek said. "That's kind of the rust, little things like that — that you forget — and want to brush up on."
Thoms said he needed to brush up on keeping his musket clean. He turned the muzzle toward the grass, and out came a dusting of black powder — not a good sign.
Nolan Auger, who lives near St. Louis, explained that black powder can corrode the muzzle.
"It can pit the metal and cause problems — sometimes the weather can affect this," Auger said. "The rustier it is, the more you got to take this thing apart and just clean it, even down to the last bolt."
