The 56th Muskogee Regional Science and Engineering Fair was held virtually Feb. 21-23.
Overall winners for the fair in the Junior Division were — First Place: Elizabeth Van Voast, Sadler Arts Academy for "What Are Your Plants Listening To?" Monica Skaggs, teacher; Second Place: James Davis, Davis Learning Academy Home School for "USSSA vs USA Bat Standards"; and Third Place: Hadleigh Davis, Sadler Arts Academy for "Moon Movements."
Overall winners in the Senior Division were— First Place: Jorge Romero, Muskogee High School, for "Fluid Filtration," Terri Brossett, teacher; Second Place Colin O’Reilly, Muskogee High School, for "Ice Cold Baby Instant Cold Pack;" Third Place Devin McGee, Muldrow High School, for "Catching Cold."
Qualifying to attend the State Science Fair are — 6th and 7 Grade Academy: Alivia Arnold, Carter Colins, Javiaun Harris, Cherry London, Bryanna Maxwell, Cyniah Newton, Zackary Paschal, TreShawn Pouncil, Miriam Stafford, Mariah Windrey; Sadler Arts Academy: Jackie Cumby, Isabella Curtis, Hadleigh Davis, Rebekah Orcutt, August Smith, Finley Stone, Elizabeth Van Voast, Rylan Williams, Ray Leigh Yocham; Davis Learning Academy Home School: James Davis; Hilldale Middle School: Cody Horn; Muldrow High School: Devin McGee; Muskogee High School: Colin O'Reilly, Jorge Romero.
In the Broadcom Masters Qualifiers category are: Isabella Curtis; Hadleigh David; James Davis; Cody Horn; Bryanna Maxwell; Tre Shawn Pouncil; Finley Stone; Elizabeth Van Voast; and Ray Leigh Yocham.
In a special Broadcom category, the Broadcom Foundation Coding with Commitment Award, Cody Horn of Hilldale Middle School won for "Which Has the Coolest Stats? A Study of the Energy Efficiency of Traditional and Google Smart Learning Thermostats." He earned a $250 gift certificate and a Raspberry Pi Computer Kit. Broadcom selected only 50 science fairs across the U.S. for sponsorship with Muskogee being one of them.
Also placing in individual categories were — 6th and 7th Grade Academy: Perry Bartley, Trinity Green, Davian Jefferson, Ariyah Johnson, Pahola Marez, Aidan Moore, Cori Webb; Sadler Arts Academy: Isaac Brown, Haden Buie, Parks Johnsey, Jawuan McGill, Aaron Meinershagen, Eli Shelby, Addison Smith, Zuri Stewart.
The Muskogee Regional Science Fair is organized by Muskogee Public Schools with guidance from the Muskogee Science Fair Board under the direction of Derryl Venters.
Sponsors for the fair include Muskogee Public Schools, Broadcom Foundation, Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, and Connors State College.
