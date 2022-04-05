Trail of Honor Flags Inc. announced Clifford D. Garrett Family Funeral Home as its title sponsor for the 2nd annual Trail of Honor Memorial 5K and Fun Run.
“We are honored to be the title sponsor for the Trail of Honor Flags 5K. This event is an opportunity for everyone to help give back to our veterans,” Garrett said.
The run is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 28 with the start located at the Legendary Fitness parking lot, 1121 E. Poplar St. in Fort Gibson.
Trail of Honor Flags is a 501(c)3 nonprofit which places American flags on U.S. 62 and Wiley Road in Fort Gibson along the route to the Fort Gibson National Cemetery on special holidays. The organization is raising money to create a permanent Trail of Honor Flags installation.
New this year is the opportunity to run carrying an American flag, an awe-inspiring sight for all and point of pride for patriotic runners. Registration fees are $20 for the Fun Run and $25 for the 5K until May 14th, then $25 and $30 through race day, respectively.
Information: https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/FortGibson/TrailofHonorMemorialRun or contact Tim Smith at director@tohflags.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.