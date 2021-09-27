REI Women's Business Center celebrates 20 years

REI Women’s Business Center is celebrating 20 years of connecting, educating and inspiring Oklahoma’s entrepreneurial community.
Oklahoma’s only Women’s Business Center, the organization is a place where women gain support, encouragement, answers and celebrate successes. Through business training workshops and business counseling, more than 28,000 enterprising women have received assistance from the Center since its beginning in 2001. Annually, approximately 150 training workshops are held throughout the state, with topics including business taxes, marketing, e-commerce, business planning and more.
“It’s no secret that Oklahoma is home to many resourceful and talented entrepreneurs,” said Sherry Harlin, REI Oklahoma’s senior vice president of Development. “It is a great honor to help aspiring women explore ideas and find success as they put their business dreams into action.”
With the help of community partners and stakeholders, 1,425 in-person or online training events have been hosted within Oklahoma since REI Women’s Business Center’s beginning. Information on all upcoming business workshops can be found at www.reiwbc.org.
“We’re very grateful for the community partners and clients who have made the last 20 years so productive for us,” said Jennifer Edwards, REI Women’s Business Center Program Manager. “We take great pride in helping women in business reach the next level of success.”
Operated by REI Oklahoma, REI Women's Business Center is the result of a cooperative agreement with the SBA’S Office Of Women’s Business Ownership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.