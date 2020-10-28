Relationships built in MHS 'houses'

Muskogee High School junior Bobby Felts says he’s felt a bond with his “life coach,” D’Amber Bunch, since the start of school.
“As soon school started, she jumped on getting relationships built in our leadership class,” he said.
Relationships are valued at Muskogee High School, which has divided its student body alphabetically into three groups, or “houses” this year.
“It is a way to create a small-school feel in a large-school environment,” said Sheril Morgan-Menefee, associate MHS principal of student life.
Each house has its own principal, counselor, dean of students and life coach, as well as its own Latin name and emblem, she said.
• Students A-G are in Invictus, meaning “unconquered.”
• H-O are in Reverentia, meaning “respect.”
• P-Z are in Tempus, meaning “determination.”
Students stay with their houses their entire MHS career, she said.
“So their support team will know the students and their needs in a deeper way,” Menefee said. “They develop a lot of deep relationships.”
Bunch, who also teaches a leadership class, said life coaches offer “the added layer of support for students.”
“We reach out to the students depending on what’s going on, whether it be something in their lives, or something academically,” she said. “I work closely with Mrs. Menefee and the other two life coaches.”
Muskogee Public Schools Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said houses help students feel connected.
The houses compete against each other through such things as attendance contests.
MHS sophomore Attie Jamison, a member of Reverentia, said the house set-up has given her a more personalized high school experience.
“You have somebody that is there for you through all your high school years,” Jamison said. “Even those that are there for you and your family members, it’s all part of the same house, but it’s also one Roughers.”
She said each house has its own administrators, life coaches and counselors.
“They’re your advisers, but they’re also part of one big picture,” she said. “Even though we’re experiencing a global pandemic, you know there’s always somebody that is going to be a resource for you, no matter if it’s going to college or if it’s him having a really bad day.”
MHS student Miles Givens said his house, Invictus, is very supportive.
Latricia Dawkins is Invictus house principal, Madison Hayes is Invictus counselor and Rob Pittman is Invictus dean of students.
“Invictus really cares about its students,” Givens said. “My life coach, Mrs. Bunch, I can always go to her. If I have questions about my classes or my grades, I can always talk to Mrs. Hayes. Mrs. Dawkins, my house principal, is kind of like my aunt in a way. Her and my dad are really close. Every day when I walk into school, Mr Pittman goes, ‘Hey Miles, how are you doing, have a great day.’”
Menefee said the school has seen a 67 percent decrease in discipline referrals, an 81 percent decrease in suspensions and a 55 percent decrease in in-school suspensions this school year.
