Remember the fallen from Muskogee County

The Memorial Day holiday kicks off the unofficial start of summer throughout our great nation. We ask that you take a moment to pray for our great nation. Please keep the memory of our hometown heroes alive and honor their great sacrifice. They gave all to help keep the United States of America a free nation with liberties only dreamed about in many other countries.
Throughout our history, countless patriots have helped defend our great nation. We often use the term "hero."
Ira Hayes served with the United States Marine Corps during World War II. He was one of the six men who raised the American Flag at Iwo Jima.
When Hayes returned home, he was called a "hero." He did not consider himself to be a hero. He was more concerned about his fellow Marines who died at Iwo Jima. There were 250 Marines in his company and only 27 escaped injuries or death.
Hayes alluded to the fact that the true heroes were those who did not return home from the war. Hayes remembered his fellow Marines and honored their memories for the rest of his life.
There were 58,193 American Armed Forces members who died during the Vietnam War. Included in those were 988 Oklahomans. There were 22 young men who never returned to their hometowns, families and friends in Muskogee County.
American Legion Post 15, James F. Smith Memorial is very grateful to those 22 Sons of Muskogee County and to every patriot and hero who has helped keep us a free nation since 1776.
We ask that you take a few moments to remember and honor everyone who died for our freedom. Please include our Muskogee County Vietnam War Heroes and their families in your prayers.
• RONALD S. ALLEN III, US Army, Staff Sergeant, Muskogee.
• JEDD E. ASHBY, US Army, Sergeant, Muskogee.
• IVAN L. BARGER Jr., US Army, Specialist 4. Warner.
• REX L. BROWN, US Army, Private 1st Class. Muskogee.
• GARY L. BURKETT, S Army, Specialist 4, Muskogee.
• JOSEPH W. BURKETT, US Army, Major, Muskogee.
• JERRY L. CHAMBERS, US Air Force, Lt Colonel, Muskogee.
• GARRY R. CHAPMAN, US Army, Sergeant, Muskogee.
• TOMMY D. COOPER, US Army, Staff Sergeant, Haskell.
• JERRY K. COVEY, US Army, Specialist 4, Muskogee.
• BUREN R. DAVIS, US Army, Private 1st Class, Muskogee.
• WILLIAM K. DOWNING, US Marine Corps, Corporal, Fort Gibson.
• ROGER L. ELKINS, US Marine Corps, Fort Gibson, Private 1st Class.
• JAMES A. GREEN, US Army, Private 1st Class, Boynton.
• GARY R. HOLLAND, US Army, Private 1st Class, Muskogee.
• LELAND W. HYSLOP, US Army, Corporal, Warner.
• STEVEN B. JOHNSTON, US Air Force, Captain, Muskogee.
• MICHAEL G. LANDKAMER, US Army, Corporal, Muskogee.
• JAMES A. LANDRUM, US Army, Sergeant, Fort Gibson.
• WESLEY R. MCKEE, US Navy, Petty Officer 3, Porum.
• KENNETH E. SANDERS, US Army, Private 1st Class, Porum.
• CLAUDE N. WILLIAMS, US Marine Corps, Captain, Muskogee.
The United States of America is a great nation thanks be to God and all the good citizens who love, defend and sustain The American Way of Life.
