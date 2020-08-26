Editor’s Note: Fourth in a series of stories highlighting Women’s Suffrage 100-year anniversary. The 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was ratified Aug. 18, 1920, and the ratification was certified Aug. 26, 1920.
In 1878, the Susan B. Anthony Amendment was introduced: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” It would be introduced annually for the next 40 years.
In January 1918, after the Occoquan Prison controversy, President Woodrow Wilson finally supported the suffrage amendment. It passed in the House of Representatives but failed in the Senate. In 1919, it finally passed in both the House and Senate. By summer 1920, 35 states – including Oklahoma – had ratified the amendment, and with no other states even close, pro-suffrage forces looked to Tennessee in hopes of voting in the November election. Governor Albert Roberts called a special session of the Legislature. “Antis” poured into Nashville, having already defeated the amendment in nine states, hoping to finally kill it.
The “War of the Roses” pitted the anti-suffrage forces wearing the American Beauty red rose depicting “Southern womanhood” against the pro-suffrage forces wearing the yellow rose, which Susan B. Anthony often wore. Legislators arrived at the Nashville train station wearing the rose reflecting their position pinned to their lapels.
After the Tennessee Senate voted 25-4 in favor of the Amendment, the suffragists knew the 72-year struggle would come down to the House where the rose-count favored the “antis” 49 to 47. The “antis” moved to kill the amendment by tabling it. On the first vote, Banks Turner switched to the “suff” side. On a tie vote 48-48, the motion was defeated. The second vote remained 48-48. The Suffrage Amendment was still alive in Tennessee!
Realizing a tie vote would result in the defeat of the amendment, the Speaker immediately called for a third vote. As Harry Burn’s name was called, the chamber waited breathlessly for his decision. The 24-year-old legislator had voted with the “antis’ previously, but the suffrage polls listed him as “undecided.”
John F. Kennedy wrote that “to be courageous…requires no exceptional qualifications, no magic formula, no special combination of time, place and circumstance. It is an opportunity that sooner or later is presented to us all.”
That morning, Burn received a letter from his mother, asking him to “be a good boy and vote for suffrage.”
Believing a mother’s advice is always safest for her boy to follow, Burn voted “aye” – and delivered universal suffrage to all American women. Women began screaming, weeping, singing. They threw their arms around each other and danced in the jam-packed aisles. The outraged opponents chased the young legislator around the room. To escape the angry mob, Burn climbed out a third-floor window.
On Aug. 26, 1920, the Nineteenth Amendment became law. Hundreds of women gave the accumulated possibilities of an entire lifetime, thousands gave years of their lives. It was a continuous, seemingly endless chain of activity. Young suffragists who helped forge the last links of that chain were not born when it began. Old suffragists who forged the first links were dead when it ended.
On Nov. 2, 1920, called “the greatest voting day in American history,” nine million women went to the polls for the first time. Charlotte Woodward Pierce, the only living signer of the Declaration of Sentiments from the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention, was too ill to go vote.
Dr. Edwyna Synar has been writing and speaking about Women's History for over 20 years. Her stories can be found at http://rememberladies.weebly.com.
