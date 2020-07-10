She was Queen of Tulsa Television from 1955 to 1980 at both KOTV and KTUL. A familiar personality to a generation of Tulsa television viewers, Betty Boyd was a pioneer for women in the media.
Born Margaret Elizabeth Carman in December 1924 in Tulsa, Betty was raised by her mother and grandmother. She graduated from Central High School at 16, and headed to the University of Tulsa to study home economics and journalism. She transferred to Iowa State University in her second year, before marrying Bill Boyd in August 1943.
After graduation, with Bill serving in Italy, Betty worked at the Tulsa Bomber Plant. In 1948, Bill and her infant daughter were struck with polio, with Bill paralyzed for a while. She joined the March of Dimes Speakers’ Bureau to repay the cost of their care, though it was not required. She gave speeches to women’s groups about “protecting your children from polio.”
In 1955, a friend in KOTV’s promotion department called her.
“Our woman broadcaster is leaving to get married. Wouldn’t you like to come audition for her show?”
Betty was hesitant because she knew nothing about television.
At the audition, Betty was told to talk about “anything you want, and then sell something for a minute.” She sold a Kerr jar, by talking about canning fruits and vegetables. The next day she did a live on-the-air show – and got the job. On her first day, they asked her to bring her own guest.
Her aunt, a dietitian who was worked with the Raytheon Corporation on microwave cooking research, was interviewed on the show. Soon, her 15-minute show included live interviews and commercials.
In the early television years, everything was live, so unexpected things would often happen. Once a lady who made rugs for her county fair said she had been a “hooker all my life.” Betty did her best to not come unglued on live television.
Betty moved to KTUL in 1965 to host her weekday show “The Betty Boyd Show.” It was a big hit, making KTUL number one among female viewers.
“Betty’s bubbly personality made it successful,” said former meteorologist Don Woods.
After 25 years in television, Betty was ready to try something different. She left KTUL in 1980 to work for Tulsa Vo-Tech, making radio and television commercials. In 1983, she also published a book “If I Could Sing, I’d Be Dangerous” about Tulsa television, radio, and print personalities.
Betty was approached in 1990 to run for the Oklahoma House of Representatives by the incumbent, who was running for Senate. She won the Democratic primary easily. At age 65, Boyd became the oldest member of House at the time – and the first great-grandmother. She served five terms, losing in 2000.
Betty was inducted into the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame in 1996 and received the American Women in Radio and Television Lifetime Achievement Award in 1998. A media pioneer who wrote and produced her own daytime shows, Boyd died in January 2011 at age 86.
Dr. Edwyna Synar has been writing and speaking about Women's History for over 20 years. Her stories in this series can be found at http://rememberladies.weebly.com.
