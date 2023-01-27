Remember the Ladies: Cattle Annie and Little Britches

No female outlaws in the Old West can compare to teenagers Annie McDoulet and Jennie Stevenson. Cattle Annie and Little Britches lived the outlaw life for just two short years, but their frantic, wild and daring criminal exploits gave marshals and peace officers in the Twin Territories absolute fits.
Jennie Stevenson was born in 1879 in Barton County, Missouri. Her family lived in Seneca, Missouri, before moving to Sinnett, Creek Nation. She became mesmerized with stories about the notorious Doolin Gang. On her first night as an outlaw, she lost her horse and was returned by gang members to her father, who gave her a sound thrashing.
Anna Emmaline McDoulet was born in November 1882 in Lawrence County, Kansas. Her family lived in Coyville, Kansas, then Cherokee Nation where she studied at a mission school before moving to the Otoe Reservation near Skiatook.
Jennie ran away and married deaf-mute horse dealer Benjamin Midkiff at 15 but cheated on him six weeks later while living in a Perry hotel while he was off horse-trading. Returning in shame to her father, she left a day later to roam the Arkansas River searching for outlaw adventure. At 16, Jennie married Robert Stephens, but left after six months. Annie and Jennie met at a country dance, where they were introduced to a member of Doolin’s notorious Wild Bunch. Annie immediately fell in love and both girls joined the West’s most feared gang at their hideout near Ingalls. Bill Doolin supposedly gave Cattle Annie and Little Britches their nicknames.
The girls were enamored with exciting tales the gang members told. Several months later, wearing men’s clothing, the sharpshooting girls began selling whiskey to Osage and Pawnee Indians and stealing horses. They worked regular jobs by day and committed crimes by night. When encountering a posse on the trail, they also became lookouts for the Doolin Gang.
In August 1895, they were caught at a dilapidated Pawnee cabin. Sixteen-year-old Jennie escaped out the back door, mounted her horse and tried to ride off before Bill Tilghman shot her horse, tossing her to the ground. Thirteen-year-old Annie climbing out a window. Cleaned up and dressed to appear as sweet, innocent young ladies in a Guthrie courtroom, they nevertheless shouted at the judge and boasted their affiliation with the Doolin Gang. They were convicted of stealing horses and sentenced to the Farmington Reform School in Massachusetts, where they became model prisoners.
Using the last name Midkiff, Jennie was released after serving a year due to her family’s efforts. She returned to Sinnett, where she began a life of obscurity. What happened to her is a mystery, though some people believe she settled down in the Tulsa area. How long she lived, and where she died is unknown.
Annie was paroled after a few months due to poor health. Afraid she would return to a life of crime in Oklahoma, she worked as a domestic in Sherborn, Massachusetts, until she eventually returned home and married Earl Frost of Perry in 1901. She divorced him in 1909 when she joined Pawnee Bill’s “101 Wild West Show.” Annie later married Whitmore Roach of Oklahoma City and lived a quiet life as a respectable bookkeeper using the name Emma until her death in November 1978 at age 95. Her obituary made no mention of her early days.
Western writers tended to ignore these daring female outlaws in favor of criminals with more colorful exploits, but these teenagers proved to outlaws and lawmen alike that they were tough enough to run with the big dogs.
Dr. Edwyna Synar has been writing and speaking about Women's History for over 20 years. Her stories in this series can be found at http://rememberladies.weebly.com. A podcast of "Remember the Ladies Series" is also available on Spotify.
