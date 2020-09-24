Remember the Ladies: Channel 9 weather girl

Americans have long looked to the ‘weatherman’ to keep them informed on the atmosphere’s itinerary. In the first few years of television, the new medium gave people exactly what the word implies – a man, and usually a white one. Weathercasting thus reflected a society that shunted women and ethnic minorities as far from positions of authority as possible. Enter Lola Hall, a broadcasting pioneer and KWTV News 9 legend.
Broadcast journalist Lola Hall was born in Oklahoma City in October 1933. After graduating from Classen High School in 1951, she received an English degree from Oklahoma City University. She married B. Carl Gadd and had two sons.
In 1953, the television broadcast tower at KWTV (meaning “world’s tallest video”), the Oklahoma City CBS affiliate, was the world’s tallest manmade structure. At more than 1,572 feet tall – 300 feet higher than the Empire State Building – it’s massive size immediately improved the station’s signal.
The unveiling of the new tower featured Johnny Carson as master of ceremonies and dancer Vera Ellen, of White Christmas fame, dancing on a platform at 1,300 feet. By the fall of 1954, the station reached the widest coverage of any station in the Southwest. The tower was finally taken down and replaced in 2014.
Lola Hall began working at KWTV (Channel 9) in 1956. Known as “the Channel 9 Weather Girl,” she became the first woman to appear on television news in the Southwest. She also worked for WKY-TV (Channel 4), KOKH-TV (Fox 25) in sales and weather, OETA-TV in handicapped programming, KOMA-Radio in radio operations and traffic, and KTOK-Radio in sales and radio continuity. In addition, she worked for NBC in New York City as a program analyst.
She won the Oklahoma Education Association’s award for Best TV Reporting in Education (1986), Bill Crawford Memorial Media in the Arts Award (1983), Call for Action Award for Consumer Reporting (1978), and Oklahoma City Mayor’s Award for Handicapped Television Series (1976). In 1988, she was inducted into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame.
After 37 years in radio and television broadcasting, Hall became director of the Women’s Pavilion at Mercy Health Center. While there, she was recommended by Fran Morris, another TV pioneer, to join the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program for Children. Fran had hosted “Miss Fran from Storyland” back in the 1950s on KWTV.
For 16 years, Hall has supervised CASA volunteers and served as the liaison between volunteers, Department of Human Services, and district attorneys.
“We all believe that we can make a difference in children’s lives.”
Her advice: Enjoy what you do, do it well and don’t worry about the future.
Hall has demonstrated her considerable talent in broadcasting, business and civic work for more than 30 years. She joined KWTV in 1956 and quickly became known for her wit, knowledge and humor as a reporter, newscaster and as the “Channel 9 Weather Girl.” Her countless accomplishments in her profession and in community organizations have placed her high in the esteem of Oklahomans for generations.
Dr. Edwyna Synar has been writing and speaking about Women's History for over 20 years. Her stories in this series can be found at http://rememberladies.weebly.com.
