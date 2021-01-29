Remember the Ladies: Early missionary to Choctaws

The Mayhew in Mississippi was a mission to the Choctaw Indians established in 1820 when Cyrus Kingsbury traveled from the Massachusetts Colony to minister to the Indians. At the time the Choctaw domain was home to 20,000 Indians. He named the location for the Mayhews, a respected missionary family from Massachusetts. There he and his wife Sarah, several other families, and three maiden ladies established a mission that thrived for 10 years. One of those ladies was Eunice Clough.
Eunice Ellen Clough was born in Bradford, New Hampshire in 1803. On Dec. 1, 1829, she sailed from Boston, under the auspices of the American Board of Foreign Missions to begin her work as a missionary among the Choctaws in Mississippi. She arrived at Mayhew Mission, east of the Mississippi River, on Jan. 11, 1830.
She traveled on the Trail of Tears with the migration of the Choctaws arriving at Bethabara Mission near Eagletown (McCurtain County) on Oct. 27, 1832. She taught in the new schoolhouse on the east side of the Mountain Fork where there was a large settlement of Choctaws, among whom were some prominent mixed-blood families including the Howells, Folsoms, and Pitchlyns.
She transferred to Lukfata near Broken Bow, 10 miles west of Bethabara, on July 13, 1835. Among her pupils was a Choctaw boy called Kiliahote. She gave him his English name Allen Wright. Years later, he served as principal chief of the Choctaw Nation (1866-70). Wright was the one who suggested the name for Oklahoma, meaning “home of the red man” in the Muskogean language.
Later he wrote that Miss Clough was a wonderful teacher who was greatly missed by her pupils at Lukfata when she left her school to marry Noah Wall.
Noah Wall was born in September 1785 in Rowan County, North Carolina. He and his first wife, Lucretia Minerva Folsom, daughter of the prominent Folsom family of the Choctaws, married in 1806 in Mississippi and had seven children.
They left Mississippi in 1831 after the Treaty of Dancing Rabbit forced Choctaws to remove to Indian Territory. Although a white man, Noah was a recognized member of the Choctaw tribe. Lucy died in 1833.
Eunice Clough married Noah Wall on May 23, 1840, at Doaksville. She was stepmother to Noah’s beautiful young daughter Tryphena. Their son Samuel was born Aug. 24, 1842. Soon after Samuel was born, both parents died.
At her death, her request was for him to be sent back to New Hampshire to live with his grandmother Clough to receive an education. When he was 19, his half-brothers wrote him and told him he had better come back to Indian Territory to get his land – so he returned in 1861.
The women who came to Indian Territory were the first generation of literate women, trained in the new female seminaries and schools. As the century progressed, teaching as a profession in the East and subsequently in the West became a female vocation. As more women had the training to teach, society accommodated and accepted the female teacher to fill the expanding need for educators.
Dr. Edwyna Synar has been writing and speaking about Women's History for over 20 years. Her stories in this series can be found at http://rememberladies.weebly.com.
