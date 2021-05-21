Remember the Ladies: Madam of Hell's Half-Acre

At noon on April 22, 1889, a gunshot signaled the exciting and chaotic opening of the unassigned lands. Within hours, downtown Oklahoma City was populated with thousands of settlers. “Big Anne” Wynn pitched a tent on Front Street (later Santa Fe Avenue) and stocked it with women. This “business district,” which also provided alcohol and gambling, was called Hell’s Half-Acre, which ran from Second Street to Reno, and Walker to Front Street. “Big Anne” reigned over this area for 20 years.
Anne Baily was born in 1863 in Illinois. At 17, she and a friend took a stagecoach to the lawless boomtown of Leadville, Colorado, where she married a saloonkeeper and learned to be a “madam.” After seven years, her husband left but gave her $75,000. She soon headed to Oklahoma City for the 1889 Land Run.
The activities of Hell’s Half-Acre were no secret to prohibitionists and church-goers who lobbied city officials to close the “sinful” establishments. Politicians patronized voters while not running afoul of the powerful owners of Half-Acre. By 1901, the crime and violence were too hard to ignore, putting more pressure on corrupt officials to do their jobs so the business owners increased their bribes to pay for protection.
When “Big George” Garrison was sentenced to 10 years for assaulting a young woman at Big Anne’s Place, Judge Burford blamed “the unbearable moral conditions of the city” on lax law enforcement. Mayor Van Winkle ordered the arrest of prostitutes, madams and anyone leasing property for such use. Saloons were to stop serving at midnight, and anyone engaging in gambling would be arrested. Business owners ignored the efforts to the outrage of city police and nothing really changed.
When Oklahoma became a dry state in 1907, it marked the end for Half-Acre. Police-officer “flying squadrons” raided saloons and brothels that continued to operate. Big Anne was forced to move to a two-story house at 312 E. Grand Ave. On Aug. 27 at 2 a.m., the house caught fire, supposedly to cover up the murder of four people.
After pleading not guilty to murder and arson charges, Big Anne was imprisoned for the first significant time in her two-decade above-the-law activity in the city. This time, no community leaders rushed to pay her $18,500 bond, and none of her connections came to her aid.
On May 19, 1908, over 150 witnesses were subpoenaed to testify against her, but the state failed to make its case and the jury acquitted her. But her legal defense had wiped her out financially, so she sold off her furniture and left Oklahoma City for Los Angeles in the spring of 1909 where she died a few years later in her mid-40s.
Hell’s Half-Acre and its corrupting influence marked a dark time in Oklahoma City’s history. Big Anne was a shrewd businesswoman who controlled and colluded with the city’s thieves, gamblers, drunkards, prostitutes and shady dealmakers. Audacious and charming, she was also popular with important businessmen and civic leaders, and her fat pocketbook easily earned her favors with politicians.
Dr. Edwyna Synar has been writing and speaking about Women's History for over 20 years. Her stories in this series can be found at http://rememberladies.weebly.com.
