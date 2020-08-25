Editor’s Note: Third in a series of stories highlighting Women’s Suffrage 100-year anniversary. The 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was ratified Aug. 18, 1920, and the ratification was certified Aug. 26, 1920.
When people learn about the fight for women’s suffrage, they often only learn a sanitized version of events. In 1917, an ugly chapter of women’s history occurred that showed what suffragists experienced in their fight for women’s right to vote.
In January 1917, the suffragists calling themselves the Sentinels of Liberty began silently protesting outside of the White House with banners complaining about being denied their right to vote. By June, the banners took on a darker tone, which resulted in confrontations between the activists and angry bystanders.
In June 1917, Lucy Burns carried a banner to the White House, but a group of boys grabbed it and tore it apart. The police did nothing. More sentinels emerged with banners, and the conflict escalated. Police called for backup and did their best to prevent a riot from breaking out.
The White House wanted to end the protests without giving the women more publicity. Superintendent Pullman gave an ultimatum. “If anybody appears on the picket line, they will be arrested.” The next day, the women were arrested, charged with blocking traffic and unlawful assemblage.
The women were released from jail – and went back to the pickets. When offered fines or three-day jail sentences, they chose jail. After that, they were sentenced to “sixty days in the Occoquan Workhouse.” Occoquan was a harsh place, infested with rats and inedible food. Wilson decided on a pardon, but the women refused it because they had committed no crime.
In October, Alice Paul was arrested and sentenced to seven months in jail. In November, she began a hunger strike, but the doctors force-fed her. In November, 33 women protested her treatment outside the White House and were sent to Occoquan.
On Nov. 14, known as the “Night of Terror,” Superintendent Whitaker ordered the guards “to teach the women a lesson.” They attacked the women with clubs, brutalizing them and throwing them into cells. Women were dragged, choked, punched, and kicked – and slammed into iron beds or had their arms handcuffed to the cell bars above their heads, and left that way overnight.
The women refused to eat for three days. Whitaker feared that if a prisoner died, it would lead to even more negative publicity, so he removed ringleader Lucy Burns to another jail, where she was force-fed. Once the story inside Occoquan broke, it received broad media coverage, outraging many readers and contributing to the growing support of the suffragists’ cause.
On Nov. 27, all suffragists were finally released from prison. In January 1918, the district court ruled the women had been illegally arrested, convicted, and imprisoned. In total, the Silent Sentinels picketed in front of the White House for 2 1/2 years, with nearly 2,000 women participating at different times.
Today, people have forgotten – or never learned – the story of the Night of Terror. Little credit has been given to the women who suffered such brutal treatment at Occoquan. It is important to teach our children what the suffragists experienced to win rights we take for granted today, recalling this one horrific night was just one day in a struggle which lasted for over 70 years.
NEXT: Armageddon in Tennessee
