Two photographers stood on opposite sides of Elm Street near Dealey Plaza in Dallas when the presidential limousine was fired upon on Nov. 22, 1963. Both filmed the exact moment of impact when Kennedy’s head was struck by a fatal shot. Abraham Zapruder was 75 feet away, and Maria Muchmore was 143 feet away, in the middle of Dealey Plaza.
Muchmore was born Tennie Marie Mobley in August 1909 in Ardmore. Her sister Aurelia became the Chickasaw opera star Lushanya (Tessie) Mobley Vinay. Few details of her early life and subsequent marriage are known.
In November 1963, Muchmore was working at the Justin McCarty Dress Manufacturing Company when she and five co-workers decided to walk five blocks to the intersection of Houston and Main streets to watch the presidential motorcade. She took along her year-old Keystone K-7 zoom-lens 8-mm home-movie camera loaded with color film.
Muchmore took about 30 seconds of footage of the motorcade as it turned right from Main onto Houston. The group moved into an open area of Dealey Plaza behind a few others, including the Lady in Red, to watch the presidential limo travel on Elm Street.
As Muchmore prepared to take her final footage of the presidential limo, she heard a loud explosion. When she resumed filming three seconds later, the president was between her position and Zapruder’s position on the north side of Elm. By the time she finished her final sequence, she heard two more explosions. Muchmore quickly ran for cover and returned to her office, later becoming deathly sick when learning of the President’s death.
The following Monday, Muchmore went to the UPI offices in Dallas with her undeveloped film, unsure of its content, quality and value. They acquired the unseen footage for $1,000. It was sent to New York the same day and aired on WNEW-TV the following day. Three frames (M14, M41, and M52) showed the presidential limo before and after the fatal shot.
While visiting her family in Ardmore for Thanksgiving, she told them what she witnessed. Her family convinced her to contact the local FBI, who interviewed her on Dec. 4 in Oklahoma. She admitted she had a camera with her but denied she took any pictures of the assassination.
In January 1964, the FBI learned of the Muchmore film as a result of the book “Four Days,” which showed a color enlarged picture of the assassination not matching the Zapruder or Orville Nix films in FBI’s possession. The Nix film was shot at Main and Houston. The Muchmore film showed the assassination route, the motorcade going down Elm Street, beginning just before the shot that struck the President in the head, and continuing a short time after that.
These films became important evidence for the Warren Commission in the recreation of what happened that fateful day. When Muchmore died in April 1990 at age 80 in Dallas, the truth about Kennedy assassination was still a hot topic. The amateur films have told us what happened – but presented more questions than answers.
Dr. Edwyna Synar has been writing and speaking about Women's History for over 20 years. Her stories in this series can be found at http://rememberladies.weebly.com.
