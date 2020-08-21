Remember the Ladies: Trial of Susan B. Anthony

Editor’s Note: First in a series of stories highlighting Women’s Suffrage 100-year anniversary. The 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, was passed Aug. 18, 1920, and the ratification was certified Aug. 26, 1920.
The 1848 Seneca Falls Convention, organized by Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, started the women’s rights movement in America. The Declaration of Sentiments and Resolutions, signed by 68 women and 32 men, outlined the main issues and goals for the group.
In May 1851, Susan B. Anthony joined Stanton to provide leadership and direction for the movement for the next 50 years. Anthony believed they needed to focus their efforts on securing the right to vote for American women.
Women believed the Fourteenth Amendment gave them the constitutional right to vote in federal elections. Soon, hundreds of women attempted to vote in dozens of localities. Frederick Douglass tried to help women register and vote in Washington, D.C., in the spring of 1871. Sojourner Truth tried to vote in Battle Creek, Michigan. The elderly Grimke sisters attempted in South Carolina.
The reaction of the authorities was muted in these unsuccessful attempts but sharply different when Susan B. Anthony succeeded in voting in the presidential election of 1872 in Rochester, New York. Anthony was a national figure and the nation’s best-known advocate of the women’s right to vote.
On Nov. 1, Anthony and her three sisters walked into a voter registration office in a nearby barbershop and demanded to be registered. Anthony quoted the Fourteenth Amendment to the election inspectors and threatened to sue them personally if they refused. They consulted a prominent local lawyer (a strong women’s suffrage supporter) who advised them to register the women.
On election day, Nov. 5, Anthony and 14 other women cast their ballots. Poll watcher Sylvester Lewis challenged their right to vote, but the inspectors allowed the women to vote. On Nov. 18, the women who voted and the election inspectors who allowed them were arrested. After being released, Anthony went on a 29-town speaking tour to generate publicity for her case. Her case was assigned to Justice Ward Hunt, a recent U.S. Supreme Court nominee.
Her attorney argued that Anthony believed she was voting legally and therefore not violating the law. Anthony requested permission to testify on her own behalf, but Hunt denied her request. After both sides concluded, Justice Hunt delivered his opinion, which he wrote beforehand. In the most controversial aspect of the trial, Hunt directed the jury to deliver a guilty verdict. He denied her attorney’s request to poll the jury to get their opinions on what the verdict should be.
Hunt asked Anthony if she had anything to say. “You have trampled … my natural rights, my civil rights, my political rights, my judicial rights.” Hunt kept telling her to sit down and shut up. She castigated Justice Hunt for denying her a trial by jury.
When ordered to pay a $100 fine, Anthony refused, “I shall never pay a dollar of your unjust penalty” – and she never did. The court took no further action. The trial of Susan B. Anthony made women’s suffrage a national issue. Anthony, the most eloquent and influential voice in the struggle, built an army of suffrage activists across the nation. Anthony, who died in 1906, would not see it in her lifetime but the Susan B. Anthony Amendment became the Nineteenth Amendment in August 1920.
