Remember the Ladies: Vision, determination and dreams

It was rumored that when Anna Korn woke up in the morning and settled on a political cause, by afternoon she had rallied hundreds of supporters. She created Missouri Day in her native state to celebrate statehood and then moved to Oklahoma and created Oklahoma Day. She also founded the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, which has honored over 600 Oklahomans since 1928.
Anna Lee Brosius was born in March 1869 in Hamilton, Missouri, to a family that included an ambassador to Russia and J.C. Penney, founder of the department store chain. In October 1891, the petite redhead married Frank Korn. She organized the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the Confederacy.
In February 1913, while visiting the ruins of the old state capital in Jefferson City, Korn reflected on the achievements of the sons and daughters of Missouri who came before her. She wrote resolutions for the legislature to establish Missouri Day in October, because Mark Twain said, “It was a time when Missouri is at her best.”
On March 22, 1915, her bill was passed, setting aside the first Monday in October annually as Missouri Day. Anna also wrote a state song “Missouri,” which was endorsed by the legislature in 1917 to be used on state occasions, national holidays, and in schools. The 1969 legislature, for reasons unknown, shifted the observance to the third Wednesday. Each year, an entire day is set aside to “foster love for the state’s history and to teach rising generations of boys and girls the glories of Missouri.”
After the premature deaths of their two children, the Korns moved to Oklahoma in 1917. Her greatest passion was history. She had trees at the state capitol dedicated to Presidents Jefferson, Jackson and Wilson and was instrumental in securing a $25,000 Congressional appropriation to erect a Fort Gibson monument to honor the War of 1812 soldiers who were buried on Oklahoma soil.
On Nov. 16, 1907, Oklahoma became the 46th state. Four governors later, the importance of having a day set apart for annual observance was finally established in 1921, when the Oklahoma Legislature established Nov. 16 as “Oklahoma Day” to honor the state’s birthday.
In 1927, with Governor Henry Johnston’s permission, she founded the Oklahoma Memorial Association, to provide educational programming to students on Statehood Day and establish the Oklahoma Hall of Fame to honor people who had given outstanding service to Oklahoma.
At the Hall of Fame’s first banquet in 1928, Korn planned an elaborate ceremony with dancing girls, “royal escorts” for the honorees and a queen chosen from the state’s outstanding youth. The first two members inducted were Congressman Dennis Flynn of Oklahoma City and civic leader Elizabeth Fulton Hester of Muskogee. Korn played an active role in the ceremony into her nineties. Even a stroke the morning of the 1956 event didn’t put her out of commission for long.
The Oklahoma Hall of Fame is a lasting acknowledgement of Anna Korn’s dedication to celebrating her life in her adopted state of Oklahoma. She was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 1961 at age 92. You can view the Hall of Fame inductees on granite monuments in the Heritage Plaza at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. Both Missouri and Oklahoma celebrate their state’s birthdays due to the vision and determination of Anna Korn, who died in October 1965 at age 96 in El Reno.
Dr. Edwyna Synar has been writing and speaking about Women's History for over 20 years. Her stories in this series can be found at http://rememberladies.weebly.com. A podcast of "Remember the Ladies Series" is also available on Spotify.
