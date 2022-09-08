Remembering 9/11 in Muskogee

Muskogee will mark the 9/11 anniversary in traditional and intimate ways this weekend.
"It's history, said Carmine Capparello, commander of American Legion Post 15. "It's changed our whole life for the past 20 years. We wouldn't have been in Afghanistan if it wasn't for this. Maybe our Iraq war would have been different if it wasn't for this."
The Legion will host Muskogee's annual Walk to Remember 9/11, which begins at noon Sunday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Retired Navy Chief Mike Noviski and Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman will speak.
Participants then will walk south down Third Street to the Muskogee Little Theatre parking lot before walking back to the MLK Center.
In an unrelated event, Muskogee Little Theatre will present "The Guys," a two-person play recalling those who perished responding to the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday.
MLT will offer free admission to first responders, such as firefighters, law enforcement and paramedics, said MLT Executive Director Coni Wetz.
Wetz said the MLT play selection committee was seeking a good off-season production when they read "The Guys."
"When we read this script, it was unanimous, every one of us loved it," she said. "It kind of seems like it's going to be a downer, but it's uplifting."
The play focuses on a New York fire captain, played by Aaron Willyard, who must give eulogies for eight colleagues killed while responding to the attack. He seeks writing help from an editor, played by Janie Riddle. The two discuss the actions of "ordinary people in extraordinary situations."
Willyard said viewers can expect "a heartfelt look at the people who were on the street at that time, firefighters who were there at the time."
"We both have a number of places where we're sad, but then there's a laugh. And then there are moments that are more light-hearted," he said.
Riddle, who has spent years working backstage, said her first venture onstage is exciting and scary.
"I'm trying to step out of my comfort zone," Riddle said.
Both performers have vivid recollections of that day in September 2001.
"I was teaching at Hilldale when a parent came in with one of her students and said, 'turn on the TV.' And these children were never late," Riddle said.
Willyard, who worked at the VA, recalled not being able to get any work done because "we were always trying to see what's going on."
In program notes, play director Chrissy Lewis said most people can probably remember where they were and what they were doing.
"The firefighters that responded to the towers were brave and deserve our highest respect and honor," Lewis wrote. "Many of them made the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives trying to save the lives of so many others."
Lewis encouraged audience members to "take a moment to remember everyone that gave their lives that day, and celebrate who they were and how much they meant to those blessed to know them in life."
