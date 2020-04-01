The Castle of Muskogee has canceled its annual Oklahoma Renaissance Festival in response to the spread of COVID-19, the group announced Wednesday.
"Our first concern when arriving at this decision is the safety of guests, merchants, entertainers, and team members of the festival," states a news release from The Castle. "The second is the travel, time, and resources necessary to create this event. We want to allow those who would make the journey the opportunity to stay home and mitigate additional risk."
The cancellation follows an order from Gov. Kevin Stitt prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the release states.
"The cancellation is something that we all are processing today and working through. This impacts The Castle on an emotional level. Many of us look forward to this event all year. We begin auditions and training in November, and by the end of April, we are ready to roll — ready to see old friends and build new relationships with guests and merchants," said Operations Manager Sarah Gile. "Hopefully, this will be an additional example to the community of the necessity to heed the recommendations of health care officials to stay home and allow time for developments to overcome the pandemic."
The yearly event attracts roughly 100,000 people to Muskogee throughout the end of April and all of May, Gile said. Between merchants, entertainers, and The Castle, the Festival typically employs around 600 people, many of whom book local hotels and eat at local restaurants during their stay, Gile added.
"A festival day ends at 6 p.m.; therefore, it is a regular sight to see guests dining throughout Muskogee dressed in Renaissance attire Friday through Sunday in May," Gile said.
The real impact of a festival cancellation falls on the vendors who planned to present their wares, Gile said.
"Many [of the merchants and entertainers depend on this show as the spring shows are usually the largest in the Renaissance community," Gile said. "Many have canceled, and as we are one of the latest of the spring shows to open, we were holding out hope before we had to call it. This may have significant financial impacts on the vendors."
The Castle is, in turn, hoping to help some of those merchants and entertainers recoup some of their costs by featuring displaced vendors online, Gile said.
"Because of this, we are committed to promoting each one throughout the year," Gile said. "Hopefully, we can help drive business via online sales for them on http://www.okcastle.com."
The Castle of Muskogee still plans to host a fireworks market during the summer, as well as fall events like the Zombie 5k Run and the Halloween Festival, according to the release.
