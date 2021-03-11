Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.