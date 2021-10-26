Rep. Fugate to speak to Muskogee Democrats

Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, will be the guest speaker for the October meeting of Muskogee County Democrats. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St.
Fugate was elected to the seat previously held by Rep. Scott Inman. Fugate will inform the assembled group of upcoming bills as well as provide information on matters impacting each of us today. He will also entertain questions from individuals. Plan to attend and welcome Fugate to Muskogee.
Masks will be required, and they will observe social distancing. This is our opportunity to let Muskogee County voices be heard in Oklahoma City. Also, if you would like to contribute to the Muskogee County Democratic Party you may do so at ACTBlue/Muskogee County Democratic Party.
