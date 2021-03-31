Repairing area streets underway

Work is underway on repaving Callahan, North F, North G and Dayton streets as crews began scraping off the top layer of pavement in preparation of laying new asphalt.
Ricky Carey of Ross Construction said the entire project should take a while.
"Weather will be a factor," he said. "We also were delayed a little in the beginning as residents had to move their cars off the streets."
The repairs are part of a citywide extensive street improvement and maintenance program that's being funded from the renewal of a half-cent sales tax that voters approved in 2019 and the city renewed and re-purposed to use for streets.
Muskogee City Manager Mike Miller said that work began this week on this phase of the program.
"This is a $3 million contract that the city council awarded as part of a $6 million first-year investment in our streets," Miller said. "The usual street budget is about $2 million, so in this year we're probably going to spend $10 million on streets to get caught up."
The section crews began on Monday is Callahan Street from North F Street to East Side Boulevard, North E Street from Elmira Street to Fredonia Street, North F Street from East Broadway north to the dead end, North G Street from East Okmulgee Avenue to Houston Street and Dayton Street from North C Street to East Side Boulevard.
"This is part of our capital improvement plan that our citizens voted on," Miller said. "What you're seeing there on some of those streets are residential streets that haven't gotten a lot of attention through the years because we've been trying to use a much smaller budget in the past on the main streets we all drive on. This is a big project and we're excited about it."
Traveling east on Callahan from downtown will be tricky while repairs are underway. There were no road repair warning signs in place Tuesday, and some of the street lights are not functioning.
"Our contractor is supposed to be doing traffic control, and if they missed a spot, then we're going to (do it)," Miller said about the signs.
He also said that the work will be done in quadrants. He said this phase will go through the summer.
"On individual streets, it should be relatively quick," Miller said. "But the whole project should be going through the spring and summer. If you don't live in the neighborhood, you might not see the work, but we're going to get all over town in the next three to four years."
