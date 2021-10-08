Repairing part of Muskogee history

Brian Ketcham, left, supervises as GSC Construction employees Mike Bradley, center, and Shan Royse remove rotted wood from the Lakeland Shopping Center sign at Callahan Street and East Side Boulevard on Friday.

 CATHY SPAULDING/ Muskogee Phoenix

Workers are restoring most of the shopping center's distinctive mid-century sign, noted for its circular shape.

Brian Ketcham said his grandfather installed the sign in 1963.

