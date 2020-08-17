Oklahoma Department of Transportation could finish repairing the U.S. 62 bridge over Ross Lake within a month, an ODOT spokeswoman says.
Westbound highway traffic over the bridge remains limited to one lane while contractors strengthen bridge supports, said Kenna Mitchell, public information manager for ODOT Divisions 1 and 8.
"They are working on encasing the pier caps with additional concrete right now, and those will require some time for the concrete to reach strength," Mitchell said. "Traffic is narrowed to one lane at a time, which allows crews to safely work as they install additional concrete drill shafts from the bridge piers down into the bedrock."
Mitchell said ODOT inspected bridges that might have been impacted by major flooding in late May 2019.
For weeks after the flood, U.S. 62 between Muskogee and Fort Gibson, plus surrounding farmland, was under water.
The post-flood bridge inspections revealed some erosion along the north side of the Ross Lake bridge, between Georgetown Road and Scott Street, she said.
"It’s not anything that has caused an immediate safety concern," Mitchell said. "But we scheduled these repairs to help ensure that any additional flooding would not cause an issue."
The $720,000 bridge work is the last flood-related repair projects in the Fort Gibson area, she said.
In February, ODOT finished finished a retaining wall for Ross Lake around Oklahoma 10. Flooding had eroded the highway's shoulder, making the highway unsafe for driving.
Part of Oklahoma 10 south of U.S. 62 was closed from May 2019 to February 2020.
