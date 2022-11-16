Repairs to 24th Street nearing completion

A major question could be answered by the end of the month — when will North 24th Street re-open?
Muskogee Public Works Director Mike Stewart said a few items remain, and weather permitting, the barricades could come down by the end of the month.
"Next week, they plan on putting the rest of the signage up — that should be Monday," he said. "Then Tuesday and Wednesday, the street will be re-striped, and allowing that to dry…so weather permitting, it should be ready to go very soon after Thanksgiving."
Problems have plagued the project even before it began. An engineering error in December 2018 caused multiple delays in beginning the project.
H&G Paving Contractors' bid of $4,275,153.82 was agreed to by the City of Muskogee Public Works Committee in September 2019.
The project also began without immediate oversight by a qualified inspector. That was because of differences among city councilors.
Former Ward III Councilor Ivory Vann opposed a contract to Great Plains Consulting on the premise that the city should hire someone local. He was joined in his opposition by Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed, who was the other Ward III councilor at the time, and Ward II Councilor Jaime Stout and former Ward II Councilor Dan Hall, all of whom opposed even a temporary contract for interim inspection services.
Kathy Young uses 24th Street to travel to and from work and has been expressing her displeasure for two years with emails to Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman.
"Every morning when I come to work I can literally drive, if I wanted to, straight through 24th to get to Peak Boulevard to get to where I work," she said. "But everyday I just sit there at that stop light and stare at those signs and that road that's been finished forever."
She also said that she's not the only one upset about the time it has taken for completion of the project.
"I posted something on Facebook about, 'Who wants to take bets that Okmulgee gets done or even the bridge that crosses the Arkansas River before 24th Street,'" she said. "It's just ridiculous. I understand this is not a re-pavement job, but I have relatives that do work in Tulsa and have done a lot bigger jobs than this get it done in less than six months."
While Stewart said the delays kept the project from finishing in under its contracted 400 days, it has come in under budget.
"We had COVID hit right after work began," he said. "Then we had issues with receiving materials. Then there were the two winter weather events that hampered the work."
The first part of the project — North 24th Street from West Okmulgee Avenue to West Broadway, was opened for traffic Oct. 8, 2020.
Stewart said the part of the road up to West Martin Luther King Street is now open.
"We are trying to keep traffic off the unfinished areas," he said. "We keep putting the barricades up across the streets and people keep moving them to be able to drive through."
While several social media platforms have had posts from citizens expressing frustration over the delay in the project, Stewart said his office has heard very little.
"We've hardly had any complaints," he said. "We understand that it is frustrating to some. We are trying to get it completed as soon as possible. Some delays have just been beyond our control."
Stewart, who retired as assistant city manager in 2019, was brought back into the position of Public Works director less than one year later, a position he held held from 2000-2016 before accepting the assistant city manager spot. He says he's set to re-retire in 45 days.
"That's it. When you've dome something for 45 years, it's time to go."
